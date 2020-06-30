Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 11:07 AM

NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the NFL continues to make plans to play the 2020 season, the safety of players remains paramount.

The league issued a guideline of protocols for players to return to work, including a tiered system of access to buildings, and continues to work on a system of testing that will keep players as healthy as possible.

New NFLPA president, JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns, released a letter Tuesday to players surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and recycled misconceptions that "will be used to undermine the strength of our union and the legitimacy of your career."

Notes from Tretter include rebutting well-worn clichés such as "Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right" and "You should just play for the love of the game."

Tretter also responds to the belief that NFL players are young and healthy athletes and will be fine even if they catch the coronavirus.

"We are not invincible, and as recent reports have shown, we certainly aren't immune to this virus," Tretter wrote. "Underlying conditions like high BMI, asthma and sleep apnea are all associated with a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and complications when infected with COVID-19. Those conditions are widespread across the league. NFL players are humans -- some with immunocompromised family members or live-in elderly parents. Trust me: we want to play football. But as a union, our most important job is keep our players safe and alive. The NFLPA will fight for our most at-risk players and their families."

Several players and NFL personnel have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tretter noted that, unlike some professions where precautions can be taken to social distance and wear protective equipment at all times, football is a unique job.

"It is the responsibility of the employer to provide a safe work environment," he wrote. "I encourage all workers to hold their employers accountable to high standards. More so than any other sport, the game of football is the perfect storm for virus transmission. There are protections, both short and long term, that must be agreed upon before we can safely return to work. The NFLPA will be diligent as we demand that the NFL provide us the safest workplace possible.

"I do not believe conversations about returning to work should be a race to the lowest common denominator among employees across different professions in different industries. We are all workers fighting for the same things: better pay, better benefits and better work rules. Our individual workplaces may be different, but we should support our fellow workers in pursuing gains instead of shaming them to come back to the pack. No worker should be complacent with their rights because they have what others outside their business deem 'good enough.' Instead of racing to the bottom, let's push each other to the top."

On Monday, the NFLPA directed agents to ensure players were aware of the COVID-19 risks before training camps being -- currently scheduled for veterans to report on July 28.

Tretter's letter underscores the uncertain nature of this offseason and the strides the NFL will continue to make to ensure players are as safe as possible as they return to work amid a pandemic.

Related Content

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font
news

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Julian Edelman has a new quarterback in New England in Cam Newton. The Pats wide receiver gave his new signal-caller a warm welcome Tuesday on Twitter.
Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill
news

Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill

The Packers surprised everyone when selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it's a similar situation when the team drafted Aaron Rodgers upon his own departure from Green Bay, the Hall of Famer thinks they can utilize both QBs on the field.
Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England
news

Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England

In wake of Cam Newton's free-agent signing to the New England Patriots, the QB's former head coach Ron Rivera gives his assessment of the news and what's in store for the star's anticipated comeback.
Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'
news

Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'

Cam Newton worked out with Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. With the quarterback signing in New England this week, some have already linked the two.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has been getting some reps in with teammate DeSean Jackson in Florida, according to videos the rookie posted on Monday.
Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England
news

Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially said goodbye to Carolina with a farewell video posted on Monday night.
Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D
news

Darius Leonard: DeForest Buckner brings 'dog mentality' to Colts D

The Indianapolis Colts won't hit the field at training camp for another couple weeks but that hasn't stopped linebacker Darius Leonard from theorizing how the addition of DeForest Buckner will transform coordinator Matt Eberflus' group.
NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks
news

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks

The NFLPA is directing agents to properly inform their clients to ensure they are armed with all available knowledge related to COVID-19 before deciding on participating in the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in action on defense during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Giants defeated the Buccaneers 32-31. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett said Monday that the prospects of long-term contract with Tampa Bay will be "pretty hard" to accomplish.
Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'
news

Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'

Johnny Manziel's professional football career came and went in less than five years. It sounds as if Johnny Football's gridiron career will only be a memory -- something with which he seems to be perfectly fine.
Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit
news

Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit

The man to last call plays for Cam Newton in Carolina, Norv Turner, views the former Panthers QB in New England as a pairing that can shine. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL