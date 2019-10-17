NFL Week 7 game picks: Ravens top 'Hawks; Dallas edges Philly

Jalen Ramsey is not just a short-term fix for the Rams. They wouldn't give up two first-round picks unless they saw Ramsey as a lasting part of the franchise, which shouldn't be that hard to achieve, with his contract not running out until after the 2020 season and the franchise tag available. Right or wrong, the Rams are saying first-round picks are overrated. They are saying that finding great players is harder than piling up draft picks, and that finding players to spend salary cap space on is harder than staying under the cap. They are aiming for permanent contention, zigging while the rest of the league is zagging. That's the long-term view. In the short term, they absolutely can't afford a road loss to a Falcons team that has been curing the offensive ills of every opponent it faces.