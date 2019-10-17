Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ruled out with knee injury

Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter in Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went down with the injury with 10:00 left in the second quarter following a fourth-down QB sneak. Mahomes was tended to by trainers on the field before walking off with them into the Chiefs locker room.

The team quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Mahomes was taken for X-rays at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Moore entered the game at QB for Mahomes with Kansas City leading 10-6.

Mahomes exited after three drives with a stat line of 10-for-11, 76 yards and a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

Around the NFL will have more on this story shortly.