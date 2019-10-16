Roundup: Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys remain banged-up heading into Sunday's showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Headlining the walking wounded is receiver Amari Cooper, who is dealing with a thigh injury that relegated him to just three snaps in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Cooper wouldn't participate in practice today, adding that the situation is one to monitor as the week progresses.

"Hopefully he can practice as the week goes on," Garrett said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Joining Cooper sitting out of practice Wednesday is fellow receiver Randall Cobb (back), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La'el Collins (knee), corner Byron Jones (hamstring) and corner Anthony Brown (hamstring).

The Cowboys played without both starting tackles in last week's loss to the Jets.

Sitting tied atop the NFC East with the Eagles at 3-3, Dallas' injury situation is one to monitor as we get closer to the weekend.

Other news we're monitoring around the league Wednesday:

1. New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wideout Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) and quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb) did not participate at practice. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was limited due to his neck injury.

With Kamara expected to be limited throughout the week in practice, the New Orleans Saints are signing running back Zach Zenner as insurance if Kamara is unable to suit up against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Saints also are releasing reserve linebacker Stephone Anthony, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. There is a good chance Anthony will be re-signed, however, in the coming weeks, Pelissero adds.

2. The New York Giants designated cornerback Sam Beal for return. Beal was place on injured reserve in Sept. due to a hamstring injury.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) were both full participates at practice. Coach Pat Shurmur said "we'll see what the week holds" on if the two will play Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

3. Ahead of their Thursday night clash with the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled out five starters: LT Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), LG Andrew Wylie (ankle). Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (not injury related) is questionable to play.

4. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard and veteran tackle Cordy Glenn has been cleared to return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Dennard was placed on physically unable to perform list with a left knee injury. Glenn has been sidelined with a concussion.

Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that he doesn't know A.J. Green (ankle) will make his season debut this weekend against the Jaguars. Taylor said Green will not practice fully today and they'll need to see how he performs in order to make an evaluation. Green is currently considered day-to-day.

5. The Carolina Panthers signed rookie wide receiver/kick returner Greg Dortch to the active roster from the Jets practice squad.

6. The Los Angeles Rams placed safety John Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve.

7. Seattle Seahawks budding star tight end Will Dissly will have surgery Thursday on his torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He is out for the season, but is expected to be ready in time for the 2020 season.

8. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (hand) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Receiver John Brown (groin), linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) were all limited. Tackle Ty Nsekhe and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander both had a rest day.

9. A slew of Philadelphia Eagles players did not practice Wednesday: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (illness), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), LT Jason Peters (knee) and RB Darren Sproles (quad). Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) was limited in practice.

10. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said wideout Tyrell Williams has plantar fasciitis and it's not getting much better. Williams missed the Raiders' win over the Bears in London prior to last week's bye.

11. Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (hamstring) was a full participant at practice.

12. Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones (hip) and safety Ricardo Allen (knee) were limited at practice. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) did not participate.

13. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand), and running backs Adrian Peterson (quad) and Chris Thompson (toe) did not participate. Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and offensive tackle Donald Penn (not injury related) were limited.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is no longer in concussion protocol and was cleared to fully return.

15. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) was a full participant in practice.

16. The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Ryan Grant and released running back Tra Carson. Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger (ankle) also returned to practice.

17. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), receiver Travis Benjamin (quad) and safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring) did not practice.