Patriots, Bills, Niners, Bears among top NFL defenses of 2019

2019 RANKINGS

Points allowed: 2nd

Yards allowed: 2nd

Against the pass: 1st

Against the run: 6th



It seemed curious that a team that finished 2018 with a historically low interception total (two) would not do more to bolster its secondary this offseason, but the Niners had a plan to shore up the back end by heavily investing up front -- and it appears to have worked so far. Veteran acquisition Dee Ford (3.5 sacks) and rookie Nick Bosa (3.0 sacks) have been outstanding complements to holdovers (and fellow former first-round picks) DeForest Buckner (3.0 sacks) and Arik Armstead (2.5 sacks), working well under defensive-line coach Kris Kocurek, a Wide 9 specialist. Weak-side linebacker Kwon Alexander, another key offseason addition, is second on the team in tackles with 25, behind second-year pro Fred Warner (31). So far this season, the secondary is playing better than it did in '18, collecting seven picks through the team's first five games. With coordinator Robert Saleh's group firing on all cylinders, San Francisco has held two straight opponents (Cleveland and the Rams) to less than 180 yards. The NFC West features two other teams known for their defensive prowess ( Seahawks and Rams), but the Niners are proving themselves to be the new neighborhood power.