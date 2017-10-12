NFL Week 6 game picks: Chiefs edge Steelers; Rams rebound

Appears Derek Carr's good to go this week, which should right the Raiders' ship. Let's be on the level here: Oakland can't survive in the AFC West with a 2-4 start. Consider how this team has fared in the past against the Chiefs, who swept them last year. And the Raiders are already down one to K.C. in division games. They will hold off the Chargers, but not before Philip Rivers makes them sweat late. How much can Melvin Gordon take advantage of Oakland's 25th-ranked run defense? Both the Redskinsand Broncos made hay with their backs against Ken Norton's unit. (Ironic, considering what a solid run-stopper Norton was as a player.) Also worth watching: How much will Jack Del Rio want to max protect Carr, keeping his own RBs in, so Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram don't plant the on-the-mend QB in the turf repeatedly? What's cool is that the Chargers don't have to blitz to make that happen. They send extra guys to crash the pocket only 16.2 percent of the time -- 31st in the league -- yet have registered 17 sacks (tied for third) and 31 QB hits (tied for sixth). LACvsOAK