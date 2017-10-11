Injuries: Vikings QB Sam Bradford (knee) does not practice

The Philadelphia Eagles might have two notable reinforcements for their Thursday night showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and running back Wendell Smallwood (knee) will be game-time decisions. Both players were listed as questionable in Wednesday's injury report.

Philadelphia has been without its Pro Bowl lineman for two games; Smallwood, its second-leading rusher, missed last week's win versus the Cardinals.

Cox was a full participant in Tuesday's practice while Smallwood remained out. Having both would be a welcome sight for the Eagles, on the eve of a clash between two of only three teams in the conference with 4-1 records.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:

1. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) did not practice Wednesday, this after an MRI earlier in the week revealed no new injury but wear and tear on his surgically-repaired knee. Bradford had been sidelined since Week 1 before playing less than two quarters in Monday night's contest with the Bears.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) also did not participate. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) and center Pat Elflein (toe) were limited participants.

2. The Texans placed defensive end J.J. Watt (leg) and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) on injured reserve. Both suffered season-ending surgeries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Watt, who underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured the tibial plateau in his left leg, posted a photo of himself on crutches Wednesday morning.

One step at a time. pic.twitter.com/wChUNkOqvN â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2017

3. Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (elbow) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least eight weeks. The 33-year-old impending free agent had gotten off to a fast start in Year 12, recording two sacks in the first five games of the season.

4. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he isn't concerned about his should injury heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "I'm good. Not worried about it. ... I'll be there Sunday." Brady suffered an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in last week's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rob Gronkowski (thigh) didn't practice for the Patriots.

5. Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (back) was a full participant Wednesday. Cornerback Kevin King (concussion) did not practice.

6. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), who's been out the past two weeks, returned to the practice field Wednesday. Dallas, which is on bye, is holding light practices Wednesday and Thursday before taking the weekend off.

7. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (concussion) will not practice Wednesday. He left Sunday's win versus the Texans after taking a shot to the head.

8. Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell (hamstring), who's missed the past two games, is practicing Wednesday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), who has missed the past three games, is also back on the field. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is out.

9. Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (knee) and cornerbacks James Bradberry (calf) and Daryl Worley (ankle) all fully participated in practice Wednesday and are expected to play Thursday versus the Eagles.

10. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said left tackle Trent Williams (knee) could play this week while running back Rob Kelley (ankle) is a "long shot" to play.

11. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) could be close to potentially making his season debut:

Coach Lynn on Mike Williams: "He's very close. We'll see at the end of the week where he's at. He's been in the playbook the whole time." â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 11, 2017

12. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hip) and Vic Beasley (hamstring) were limited in Wednesday's practice.