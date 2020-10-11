NFL Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) ﻿ Jared Goff ﻿ started off Sunday's blowout like he was playing in a summer seven-on-seven camp session. Rams pass-catchers scampered wide open, and Goff played the good point guard, hitting his targets in stride for big yards after catch. The Rams scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, including a 56-yard bomb from Goff to ﻿ Robert Woods ﻿. It was nice to see a field-stretching element to an offense that had missed that element the past few weeks. As the rain picked up in DC, however, Goff and the offense stalled for stretches of the game. The QB bounced back late with a great TD drive to wrap up the blowout, but against better squads, the offensive lulls -- particularly in the elements -- is something Sean McVay needs to iron out to keep up in the toughest division in football.

2) The Kyle Allen experiment in Washington lasted less than a half before the QB was knocked out by ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on a scramble. Enter Alex Smith. The veteran QB appeared in an NFL game for the first time in 693 days, since suffering a brutal leg injury in Week 11, 2018. Smith looked about what you'd expect a 36-year-old who missed an entire season with a potentially career-threatening injury to look like. Smith was pulverized by the Rams defensive front, getting sacked six times in just over two quarters of play. Washington's offense with Allen and Smith was a dink-and-dunk operation -- scatback ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿ led Washington in receiving. Smith didn't have a completion of more than six air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Smith either dumped it off quick or got sacked. He did try a couple of deep shots late in the blowout, but those heaves were off the mark. Given the streaking rain, it's impossible to know if Smith could have been more mobile in better conditions. The veteran looked like a player who had been in a rehab room for more than a year. Despite Allen being cleared to return, Ron Rivera stuck with Smith in the second half, likely in an effort to get the QB reps. Sunday was a feel-good story for Smith's return, but Rivera said Allen would return to the starting lineup. The hope is that next time Smith gets on the field, it'll be under better circumstances.