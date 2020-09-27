NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) If you've been paying attention, you know this truth: ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is very good. Chubb became the first Browns runner to break 100 yards and score two rushing touchdowns in two straight games since Hall of Famer ﻿Leroy Kelly﻿ in 1967, which was just two years after the legendary ﻿Jim Brown﻿ retired. It took Kevin Stefanski a dreadful, lifeless third quarter to finally commit to the ground game, but for the second week in a row the Browns pounded the run when it mattered most, with Chubb scoring his second touchdown of the day on a 20-yard rush to give the Browns a two-score lead. ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ found his victories in between, gaining 46 yards on 16 carries, and made his biggest mark as a receiver, catching a touchdown pass and making an incredible grab on third down to extend a drive that allowed the Browns to burn more than five minutes of clock and tack on three points on a ﻿Cody Parkey﻿ field goal. It was tough sledding early against Washington's stellar defensive front, but these Browns continue to prove they will go as their runners go.

2) ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ looked like an improved quarterback in Week 1, but he took a couple of steps back Sunday that will take plenty of film study and practice field work to correct. Haskins looked more like the rookie he once was, tying a career high by tossing avoidable interceptions on three occasions and fumbling late in the fourth, allowing Cleveland a clock-eating possession that put the game away. With less than two minutes left and the Browns facing fourth down, Ron Rivera elected not to use any of his three timeouts, instead waving the white flag and accepting Sunday just was not his quarterback's day. Washington has handed the keys to the former Ohio State standout, and while he's not working with the best cast, he needs to be better than he was in Week 3.

3) It's tough to tell if the Browns are a quality football team, or just playing lesser competition in the last two weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Haskins' interceptions were pretty ugly passes, and he should've had another in the first half had his teammate not played excellent defense, while Cleveland's defense again couldn't do all that much to stop Washington's progress. ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ came through with another clutch strip sack and ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ again made an impact up front, but the Browns' secondary continues to have a tough time. Against better competition, the Browns likely watch their lead slip away in a loss, not a two-score victory heavily aided by mistakes made by the opposing quarterback.