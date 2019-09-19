NFL Week 3 game picks: Chiefs edge Ravens; Rams top Browns

Like a young Michael Jordan, Mahomes focused on improving a specific part of his game this offseason. His ability to create extra time to throw with his movement inside and outside the pocket has helped the 24-year-old MVP look better than a year ago. Jackson is more obviously improved, although folks are a little too surprised that a wildly talented 22-year-old quarterback took big strides when the signs were all there. Lamar's run to the edge on a read-option remains the easiest 8-yard gain in football, and the types of dimes he threw against Arizona were eye-opening -- to the boundary into tight coverage and delicately over the top of zone defenses. The overtime matchup between these two teams last year was an instant classic and provided Mahomes' MVP moment. Expect more of the same Sunday -- and for the rest of the 2020s -- while pitying the viewers stuck with local game coverage of mere mortals.