Jalen Ramsey to play Thursday amid trade speculation

Despite a trade request hanging in the balance, Jalen Ramsey will play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this Thursday night versus the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Doug Marrone announced the disgruntled cornerback would suit up for Week 3 following Ramsey's trade request and a sideline tiff between the coach and player in last week's loss.

"Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship," Marrone said Wednesday, via NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon. "We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I ... that's behind us right now."

The decision on whether or not Ramsey would face the division rival Titans hung in the balance as the Jags fielded trade offers for the star corner. Playing the the 24-year-old comes with the risk that injury might flatten any haul Jacksonville could get in return down the road.

For his part, Ramsey said Tuesday he was planning to play despite the trade request being leaked to the media.

Having Ramsey on the field provides the Jags with their top corner in a game Jacksonville needs to win if it has any plans of digging out of their 0-2 hole in a wide-open AFC South division.

It could be the final time we see the former All-Pro corner suit up in a Jaguars jersey, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Wednesday that Friday was the most likely target date for a trade.

In other Jaguars news, Duval will have left tackle Cam Robinson back in the lineup Thursday after he missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.