Janoris Jenkins blames weak pass rush for issues on D

The New York Giants' defense once again got picked apart, leading to an overflow of frustration.

At MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills scored 21 straight points in the first half to take a commanding lead they would hold for a 28-14 victory. While most of the offseason focus surrounding Big Blue has been about the quarterback situation with Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones, it's been the defense that has been even more woeful through two weeks than expected.

The Giants secondary for the second straight week got gashed, this time by second-year signal-caller Josh Allen, who threw for chunk gains, including a 51-yarder and 26-yarder, finishing with 253 yards on 30 attempts with a TD, zero INTs and a 101.1 QB rating.

After the tilt, corner Janoris Jenkins suggested the lack of pass rush was hurting any chance the back end had to cover.

"When you've got time [to throw] and you ain't getting no pressure, I can't cover nobody for 10 seconds," Jenkins said, via NJ.com. "Who can cover somebody for 10 seconds? Go look at the first five seconds of the route. He's not open. If you're scrambling and there ain't no pressure getting there, what do you want me to do? I can't cover this side and that side. Come on, bro. We've got to play football around here."

Jenkins insisted his comments were not calling out the pass rush, saying all 11 players on the field must "find a way" to do their jobs.

"I ain't calling nobody out," he said. "I said we've got to get pressure. You just called them out. Thank you. Next question."

It's zero surprise that the Giants have struggled to pressure the QB. Three sacks through Week 2 (sans Monday Night Football) currently ranks 25th in the NFL. All three came Sunday against Allen. With New York jettisoning Olivier Vernon a year after parting ways with Jason Pierre-Paul, the front seven is a shell of what's normally been a staple for the good Giants teams. Markus Golden and B.J. Hill are a far cry from the Michael Strahan-Justin Tuck-Osi Umenyiora days.

Through two weeks the Giants have allowed nine touchdowns, 63 points and 882 total yards. Those stats speak to total breakdowns across the board.

"Oh, man, we've got to make some changes," Jenkins said. "We've got to make fixes. Everybody has got to make corrections. [The quarterback] can't just stand back there and pat the ball with no pressure. There's 11 people that play football."