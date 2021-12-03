NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Bold Predictions

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule).

Marc Ross: The Lions' luck has to turn at some point, right?! After a tie with the Steelers in Week 10, Dan Campbell's team has lost its last two games by a combined five points. THIS is the week when all of their fortunes turn. Against Minnesota, Detroit's defense forces Kirk Cousins﻿, who only has three interceptions this season, into a pair of picks. Meanwhile, running back Jamaal Williams, replacing an injured D'Andre Swift﻿, eclipses 100 yards rushing. Vikings' kneecaps beware!!

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Raiders are coming off a big road win over the Cowboys with both Hunter Renfrow (134 receiving yards) and Josh Jacobs (112 scrimmage yards, one rush TD) having big performances on Thanksgiving Day. The pair ups the ante this week against a Washington team that's won three straight: Renfrow logs 150 receiving yards, while Jacobs gets 150 rushing yards -- both would be career highs.

Joe Thomas: Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are on a roll, having won their last three games to get to 6-5 ahead of an important stretch run. A week after rushing for 208 yards in a win over Minnesota, San Francisco continues its dominance in the run game by rushing for more than 200 yards on Seattle -- once again taking pressure off Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

James Jones: Baltimore's offense has struggled over the last three weeks, averaging 14 points per game, but the Ravens have still managed to go 2-1. Mark Andrews helps get the unit back on track in Sunday's rivalry bout vs. Pittsburgh with a career-high three receiving touchdowns in a Baltimore victory.

DeAngelo Hall: Bengals running back Joe Mixon continues his hot streak against the Chargers with 175 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns, notching his fourth consecutive game with two rushing scores.

Full NFL Week 13 schedule

Thursday, December 2

Sunday, December 5

Monday, December 6

