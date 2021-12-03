NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Raiders are coming off a big road win over the Cowboys with both Hunter Renfrow (134 receiving yards) and Josh Jacobs (112 scrimmage yards, one rush TD) having big performances on Thanksgiving Day. The pair ups the ante this week against a Washington team that's won three straight: Renfrow logs 150 receiving yards, while Jacobs gets 150 rushing yards -- both would be career highs.

Joe Thomas: Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are on a roll, having won their last three games to get to 6-5 ahead of an important stretch run. A week after rushing for 208 yards in a win over Minnesota, San Francisco continues its dominance in the run game by rushing for more than 200 yards on Seattle -- once again taking pressure off Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.