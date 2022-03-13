Around the NFL

NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

Published: Mar 13, 2022 at 02:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Mac Jones has a valuable target likely returning for the 2022 season.

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added the second-round tender is worth $3.986 million.

Meyers is still able to sign a contract with another team, however, any team that signs Meyers will have to send the Pats a second-round pick if New England decides not to match the deal.

The most likely scenario is that Meyers continues his ascension in Foxborough, where he led the Patriots in receptions last season (83) and yards (866). Meyers also tallied the first two touchdown catches of his career in 2021.

Expect the Patriots to continue to address the receiver position either in free agency this week or in next month's draft. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Sunday on Free Agency Frenzy that New England has done extensive work on veteran receivers who could be available, including a potential trade for Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Rapoport also reported that Patriots are not going to tender fullback ﻿Jakob Johnson﻿.

Roster moves

  • The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms to re-sign wide receiver ﻿Isaiah McKenzie﻿ to a two-year deal, the team announced Sunday. The deal is for two years worth a total of $8 million, Rapoport reported.
  • The Denver Broncos are not tendering restricted free-agent returner Diontae Spencer﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team announced it is extending exclusive rights free-agent tenders to inside linebacker ﻿Jonas Griffith﻿, quarterback ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and safety ﻿P.J. Locke﻿.
  • The Detroit Lions are re-signing special teamer C.J. Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800 in guarantees, per Rapoport.
  • The Indianapolis Colts are not expected to tender restricted free-agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth﻿, per Rapoport.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they re-signed guard Aaron Stinnie﻿.

Related Content

news

Kirk Cousins signing one-year, $35M extension with Vikings thru 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are signing Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract 2023, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Roughly two months after announcing his retirement, quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ announced Sunday he will return to play for his 23rd season and do so "in Tampa." 
news

Michael Gallup re-signs with Cowboys for five years, $62.5M

Michael Gallup and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

TE Evan Engram garnering FA interest as potential slot receiver 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Giants TE Evan Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver. 
news

Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year deal 

Tight end Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. 
news

Devin McCourty re-signing with Patriots on one-year deal worth $9M

Defensive back Devin McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign WR Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.
news

CB J.C. Jackson expected to draw free-agent interest from Chargers

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ sweepstakes. 
news

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have made trade offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with the Texans QB soon.
news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return: 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW