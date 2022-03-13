NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

Mac Jones has a valuable target likely returning for the 2022 season.
The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added the second-round tender is worth $3.986 million.
Meyers is still able to sign a contract with another team, however, any team that signs Meyers will have to send the Pats a second-round pick if New England decides not to match the deal.
The most likely scenario is that Meyers continues his ascension in Foxborough, where he led the Patriots in receptions last season (83) and yards (866). Meyers also tallied the first two touchdown catches of his career in 2021.
Expect the Patriots to continue to address the receiver position either in free agency this week or in next month's draft. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Sunday on Free Agency Frenzy that New England has done extensive work on veteran receivers who could be available, including a potential trade for Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson.
Rapoport also reported that Patriots are not going to tender fullback Jakob Johnson.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms to re-sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year deal, the team announced Sunday. The deal is for two years worth a total of $8 million, Rapoport reported.
- The Denver Broncos are not tendering restricted free-agent returner Diontae Spencer, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team announced it is extending exclusive rights free-agent tenders to inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke.
- The Detroit Lions are re-signing special teamer C.J. Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800 in guarantees, per Rapoport.
- The Indianapolis Colts are not expected to tender restricted free-agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, per Rapoport.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they re-signed guard Aaron Stinnie.