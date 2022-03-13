NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

Mac Jones has a valuable target likely returning for the 2022 season.

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added the second-round tender is worth $3.986 million.

Meyers is still able to sign a contract with another team, however, any team that signs Meyers will have to send the Pats a second-round pick if New England decides not to match the deal.

The most likely scenario is that Meyers continues his ascension in Foxborough, where he led the Patriots in receptions last season (83) and yards (866). Meyers also tallied the first two touchdown catches of his career in 2021.

Expect the Patriots to continue to address the receiver position either in free agency this week or in next month's draft. NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted Sunday on Free Agency Frenzy that New England has done extensive work on veteran receivers who could be available, including a potential trade for Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson.