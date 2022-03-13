Devin McCourty re-signing with Patriots on one-year deal worth $9M

Defensive back Devin McCourty is heading back to New England for lucky season No. 13.
McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The 34-year-old McCourty had his "team" announce he was coming back for another season via social media.
Since he was drafted in the first round in 2020, McCourty has been a starter for the Patriots and racked up three Super Bowl wins and two Pro Bowl selections. He hasn't missed a game in six straight seasons and is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he tallied 60 tackles and three interceptions.
McCourty was the 81st-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.