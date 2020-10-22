NFL trade deadline: Buyers/sellers for four intriguing targets

SELLER: Cincinnati Bengals. Watching the All-22 Coaches' Film, it's clear the 11th-year pro still has some juice left in the tank. Not a read-and-react player, Dunlap can get to the quarterback with his outside rush and plays best when allowed to be aggressive upfield from the DE position. In six games (four starts) this season, Dunlap has logged only one sack. But from 2016 through 2019, he averaged just over eight sacks per season, so he does have recent production. As the Bengals continue to rebuild under second-year coach Zac Taylor, I don't see Dunlap having a future in Cincinnati.





BUYER: Seattle Seahawks. A number of teams are desperate for a proven pass rusher -- or, at the very least, need their pass rush to improve. But Seattle seems like a good fit because Dunlap is best in a four-man front. The Seahawks emphasize getting off the ball and to the quarterback, and their pass rushers get plenty of opportunities to rush the passer these days, as they're often playing with a lead.





Potential compensation: I would trade a fifth-round pick in exchange for Dunlap and sixth-round pick. If I were Seattle GM John Schneider, I'd be willing to change that compensation to a fourth-rounder if the Seahawks advance deep in the playoffs and Dunlap has at least six sacks over the remainder of the season.