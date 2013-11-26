NFL teams would be unwise to downgrade USC WR Marqise Lee

I wanted to see better focus out of him this season. He spent too much time last season pleading with officials for calls instead of focusing on things he could control. I've asked around the USC program, and there hasn't been any of that this year. He's also showing excellent toughness this season. The shin injury he suffered vs. Stanford was supposed to keep him out of the game, but he went back in and made a key fourth-down catch in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal. When he injured his knee earlier in the season, he could have shut it down, but he didn't, and when he returned after aggravating the injury against Utah, he lit up Oregon State for five catches, 105 yards and a touchdown in a USC victory.