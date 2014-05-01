NFL teams see dual role for Sammy Watkins as WR and returner

Watkins isn't expected to be the first-overall pick to the Texans, but of the other teams that pick in the top five, Jacksonville -- which picks third - - looks to be the only one that doesn't need a new return man. Jordan Todman (27.3 yards per return) thrived in that role for the Jags last season, but Watkins still might be an upgrade. St. Louis (which picks second), Cleveland (fourth) and Oakland (fifth) could use a boost at kick returner.