NFL teams comparing Bortles to Colts star QB Luck

That seemingly has been the knock on Alabama's AJ McCarron all along: He plays with high-caliber teammates and rarely is called on to make game-winning plays. He did come through in a huge way against LSU in 2012 and played at a high level against Texas A&M in an important win in 2013. In addition, in Alabama's three combined losses in 2012 and '13, defense -- not McCarron and the offense -- were the issues. Still, McCarron did look rattled in the loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl following the 2013 season, and that was noteworthy because he rarely was pressured with the Tide. Can he handle playing behind an offensive line that has issues? He has been saddled with a "game manager" label, but that's not entirely fair, as he is more physically gifted than recent Alabama quarterbacks. Plus, isn't part of being a "game manager" avoiding mistakes and taking advantage of what a defense gives you, even if it's a run? If so, what is wrong with that? You never hear a quarterback on a losing team being called a "game manager," and McCarron sure has done a lot of winning.