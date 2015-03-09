NFL taking closer look at prospects in advance of draft

"In advance of the draft, our security and football operations teams are doing background checks on all prospective players. Unlike in past years, particular emphasis will be on players with issues of violence in their backgrounds," Isaacson wrote in an email to USA Today. "If a player is flagged, he will have an additional check performed and then if warranted, an evaluation will be offered and when needed, counseling recommended. Teams drafting these players will have access to all of this information and will be guided to provide the right types of support if/when drafted."