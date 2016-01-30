NFL scouts vote OSU's Braxton Miller top Senior Bowl standout

The former OSU quarterback was voted the best practice performer among more than 100 NFL draft prospects at the Reese's Senior Bowl by a panel of NFL scouts, dazzling pro evaluators with his speed, quickness and some spectacular catches over a week of practice that began Tuesday. He'll try to carry that over to Saturday's Senior Bowl game, which will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Miller caught just 25 passes for 340 yards last season for Ohio State as the Buckeyes struggled to pass with consistency at times with Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett at quarterback. Miller arrived at the Senior Bowl 11 pounds lighter (204) than his listed college weight (215), saying he'd found the optimum weight for a pro career at receiver. Miller also tried his hand at returning punts during the Senior Bowl practice week, a role he'd like to take on in the NFL, as well.
While Miller was voted the top practice player of the week, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz was selected by the same panel as the top quarterback for the practice week, while Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland was selected the top linebacker. Both are potential first-round draft picks.
The number and identity of the scouts on the panel is not disclosed by the Senior Bowl. Other players honored by the panel, by position: