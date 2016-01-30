NFL scouts vote OSU's Braxton Miller top Senior Bowl standout

Miller caught just 25 passes for 340 yards last season for Ohio State as the Buckeyes struggled to pass with consistency at times with Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett at quarterback. Miller arrived at the Senior Bowl 11 pounds lighter (204) than his listed college weight (215), saying he'd found the optimum weight for a pro career at receiver. Miller also tried his hand at returning punts during the Senior Bowl practice week, a role he'd like to take on in the NFL, as well.