NFL Scouting Combine viewer's guide: Whom to watch on Day 3

Published: Feb 24, 2017 at 06:52 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Editor's note: More than 300 prospects will convene in Indianapolis next week as they take the next step in their path to the NFL draft at the NFL Scouting Combine. NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah gives his day-by-day breakdown of the top prospects to watch, and which NFL teams' fans should be watching them, at the event.

Day 3 (March 5) of the combine workouts will feature defensive linemen and linebackers. Here are 5 of the most notable prospects to keep an eye on, and a look at which teams should be paying particularly close attention to them.

NOTE: Click on each player's name for a full combine scouting report.

5 prospects to watch

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Garrett is the most talented player in the draft class. He is long, explosive and fluid. He should test off the charts.

2. Jabrill Peppers, OLB, Michigan

Peppers has been a playmaker in all three phases (offense, defense, special teams) at the collegiate level. What position will he play at the next level? Some teams view him as a safety while others look at him as an undersized weak side linebacker.

3. T.J. Watt OLB, Wisconsin

J.J. Watt's little brother isn't quite as big J.J., but he is a very skilled pass rusher and he plays with the same relentless motor. He is a top-50 player and he could end up landing in the first round when it's all said and done.

4. Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Thomas is generating a lot of buzz in personnel circles. He is the best interior pass rusher in the draft and he's drawing some comparisons to Aaron Donald. Donald tore up the combine and I expect Thomas to do the same.

5. Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Barnett is an ultra-productive pass rusher and he's in the mix to be a top-15 selection in the draft. There is some concern about his overall athleticism, but that could be alleviated with a strong combine workout. However, he might not work out on Sunday, as he's dealing with a virus.

Must-see TV for fans of ...

Green Bay Packers

Julius Peppers isn't getting any younger and the Packers need to find a young, explosive edge rusher.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' defense needs to be overhauled and finding talented edge rushers is the best place to start. They could address the need in the early rounds and look for a long-term project in the later rounds.

New York Jets

The Jets have needs in the secondary, but they also need to add a legitimate edge rusher to complement one of the best interior defenders in the league, Leonard Williams.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a few promising young defensive linemen, but they are in position to land a blue-chip edge rusher with the first overall pick.

Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs can't play forever and the Ravens could be in the market for a top-flight pass rusher in the first round.

