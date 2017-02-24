NFL Scouting Combine viewer's guide: Whom to watch on Day 2

Editor's note: More than 300 prospects will convene in Indianapolis next week as they take the next step in their path to the NFL draft at the NFL Scouting Combine. NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah gives his day-by-day breakdown of the top prospects to watch, and which NFL teams' fans should be watching them, at the event.
Day 2 (March 4) of the combine workouts will feature quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Here are 5 of the most notable prospects to keep an eye on, and a look at which teams should be paying particularly close attention to them.
5 prospects to watch
Watson is coming off a tremendous conclusion of his collegiate career, leading Clemson to a national title victory over Alabama. He doesn't have elite physical traits, but he does everything well and I'm excited to watch him compete in all of the drills in Indianapolis.
Kizer has an ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. If he does indeed throw at the event, his power arm will be on display in the session.
Trubisky had an outstanding 2016 season, but there is concern about his limited experience (he was only a one-year starter at UNC). He throws the ball with excellent timing and accuracy and I'm eager to see how he does in the athletic testing.
Howard is one of the safest prospects in the draft class. He has excellent size/speed/hands and he is an above-average blocker. He should run an excellent 40-yard dash time and perform well in the change-of-direction drills.
Williams is arguably the top wide receiver in the draft (I have him second behind Corey Davis) and he is clearly the most physical of the bunch. He plays "above the rim" and wins a lot of 50/50 balls down the field. I can't wait to watch him jump at the combine.
Must-see TV for fans of ...
Cleveland Browns
The Browns are desperate for a franchise quarterback and they need to decide if there's a signal-caller worthy of the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. If they don't take a QB with the top pick, they could also consider one with their second first-round selection, the 12th overall pick.
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are both tasked with finding and developing a quarterback. Is that player in this draft class? That's a question that needs to be answered and this week will go a long way in answering it.
Chicago Bears
The Bears are ready to move on from the Jay Cutler era and they are in a position to potentially get the prospect of their choice in the upcoming draft.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills must decide if Tyrod Taylor is the answer at the quarterback position. If not, they could be in the market for a quarterback with the 10th selection in the draft.
Houston Texans
The Brock Osweiler experiment got off to a rocky start, even though the team won a division title. If one of the top 3 passers were to fall in the draft, I wouldn't rule out the Texans addressing the position in the first round.