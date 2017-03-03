NFL Scouting Combine medals count: Utah leads after Day 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- A year after Ohio State ran away with College Football 24/7's medals count at the NFL Scouting Combine, Utah took an early medals-count lead with seven on the first day.
The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event. The updated count will be posted each day, concluding with the final results on Monday, and will be a strong indication of which school performed best.
Utah earned three gold medals and four silver medals. OL Isaac Asiata won the bench-press competition at his position (35 reps of 225 pounds), while OL Garett Bolles won the 3-cone drill (7.29) and the broad jump (115 inches). The Utes' four silver medals were split two each by Bolles and RB Joe Williams. Bolles finished second in the 40-yard dash (4.95) and 20-yard shuttle (4.55), while Williams finished second among running backs in the 40-yard dash (4.41) and the 20-yard shuttle.
Here are the results after the first day of drills:
- Utah -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 4, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 7
- UTEP -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5
- Stanford -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 3
Two medals: Tennessee (2G), Wyoming (1G, 1S), TCU (1G, 1S), Kentucky (1G, 1B), San Diego State (1G, 1B), Western Kentucky (1S, 1B), Oklahoma State (1S, 1B)
One medal: Ashland (1G), North Carolina (1G), Shepherd (1G), Oklahoma (1G), Oregon (1G), Ohio State (1S), Temple (1S), Florida State (1S), Georgia State (1S), Texas A&M (1S), Penn State (1S), Pittsburgh (1S), Alabama (1B), North Carolina A&T State (1B), Drake (1B), FIU (1B), Indiana (1B), South Alabama (1B), Tennessee State (1B), UCLA (1B), Vanderbilt (1B)