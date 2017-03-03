NFL Scouting Combine medals count: Utah leads after Day 1

Utah earned three gold medals and four silver medals. OL Isaac Asiata won the bench-press competition at his position (35 reps of 225 pounds), while OL Garett Bolles won the 3-cone drill (7.29) and the broad jump (115 inches). The Utes' four silver medals were split two each by Bolles and RB Joe Williams. Bolles finished second in the 40-yard dash (4.95) and 20-yard shuttle (4.55), while Williams finished second among running backs in the 40-yard dash (4.41) and the 20-yard shuttle.