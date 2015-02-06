NFL Scouting Combine by the numbers

SEC: 68. Every conference school except Vanderbilt has at least one participant, and every league school except Mississippi (two), Tennessee (two) and Vanderbilt has at least four. Seven schools have at least five.

ACC: 57. Every conference school except North Carolina has at least one participant. Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami have at least seven participants and combine to have 38.

Pac-12: 44. Every conference school has at least one participant except Arizona, which won the Pac-12 South; California; and Colorado. Five schools have at least five.

Big Ten: 39. Every conference school except Illinois has at least one participant, and two have at least five. The division winners, Ohio State and Wisconsin, have a combined six.

Big 12: 31. Every conference school except Oklahoma State and Texas Tech has at least one participant, and three schools have at least five.

FCS schools: 27. Chattanooga, FCS champ North Dakota State, and Towson each have two participants.

Mountain West: 16. Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Utah State have no participants. The other league schools have at least one each; Colorado State has five, and Fresno State has three.

AAC: 14. Cincinnati, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, and USF have no participants. The other six schools have at least one participant each, and three schools have at least three. UCF leads with four.

Mid-American: 9. Central Michigan has three participants; Ball State, Massachusetts, Miami, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan each have one.

Conference USA: 5. Florida Atlantic, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, and UTEP each have one participant.

Independents: 5. Notre Dame has three participants, and BYU and Navy have one each.

Sun Belt: 5. South Alabama and Texas State have two participants each; Louisiana-Monroe has one.

Division II schools: 2. Harding (Ark.) and Newberry (S.C.) each have one participant.

Division III schools: 1. Hobart (N.Y.) has one participant.