NFL Scouting Combine by the numbers

Here are some numbers for the players invited to participate at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from Feb. 17-23 in Indianapolis. NFL Network will provide live coverage of the event.
Position breakdown
Quarterbacks: 15
Running backs: 36 (including 2 fullbacks)
Wide receivers: 44
Tight ends: 19
Offensive linemen: 52 (34 tackles, 12 guards, 6 centers)
Defensive linemen: 56 (32 ends, 21 tackles, 3 nose tackles)
Linebackers: 34 (17 outside, 17 inside)
Defensive backs: 54 (33 cornerbacks, 13 free safeties, 8 strong safeties)
Specialists: 13 (7 punters, 5 kickers, 1 long snapper)
Conference breakdown
SEC: 68. Every conference school except Vanderbilt has at least one participant, and every league school except Mississippi (two), Tennessee (two) and Vanderbilt has at least four. Seven schools have at least five.
ACC: 57. Every conference school except North Carolina has at least one participant. Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami have at least seven participants and combine to have 38.
Pac-12: 44. Every conference school has at least one participant except Arizona, which won the Pac-12 South; California; and Colorado. Five schools have at least five.
Big Ten: 39. Every conference school except Illinois has at least one participant, and two have at least five. The division winners, Ohio State and Wisconsin, have a combined six.
Big 12: 31. Every conference school except Oklahoma State and Texas Tech has at least one participant, and three schools have at least five.
FCS schools: 27. Chattanooga, FCS champ North Dakota State, and Towson each have two participants.
Mountain West: 16. Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Utah State have no participants. The other league schools have at least one each; Colorado State has five, and Fresno State has three.
AAC: 14. Cincinnati, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, and USF have no participants. The other six schools have at least one participant each, and three schools have at least three. UCF leads with four.
Mid-American: 9. Central Michigan has three participants; Ball State, Massachusetts, Miami, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan each have one.
Conference USA: 5. Florida Atlantic, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, and UTEP each have one participant.
Independents: 5. Notre Dame has three participants, and BYU and Navy have one each.
Sun Belt: 5. South Alabama and Texas State have two participants each; Louisiana-Monroe has one.
Division II schools: 2. Harding (Ark.) and Newberry (S.C.) each have one participant.
Division III schools: 1. Hobart (N.Y.) has one participant.
Schools with most participants
There are 13 schools with at least six participants:
Florida State: 12
Alabama: 11
Louisville: 11
Florida: 9
Miami: 8
Oklahoma: 8 (includes WR Dorial Green-Beckham, who never played for the Sooners)
Auburn: 7
Clemson: 7
Oregon: 7
USC: 7
LSU: 6
Michigan State: 6
Stanford: 6
More combine facts and figures
» Eight power conference schools have no participants: Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.
» National champion Ohio State has four participants, which shows how young the Buckeyes were this season.
» The number of quarterbacks invited, 15, is the fewest since at least 2005. There were 16 in 2013 and at least 18 in every other year from 2005-14.
» This is the third year in a row with 35 linebacker participants.
» There will be 12 guards at the combine. Five of them played in the ACC, and four played in the SEC. The only other FBS conference with a guard participating is the Big 12, which has two.
» For the second year in a row, there are no quarterbacks from the Big Ten. And one year after having no quarterbacks, the Pac-12 has four this year.
» Michigan State leads the Big Ten with six participants, but that figure would rank tied for fourth in the SEC, fifth in the ACC, tied for third in the Pac-12, and second in the Big 12.
» Colorado State, which is in the Mountain West, has five participants; that's more than all but one team in the Big Ten and Big 12 and more than all but two teams in the Pac-12.
» Central Michigan has as many participants as Michigan and Nebraska (3). East Carolina also has three, which is three more than North Carolina and one more than North Carolina State. Memphis has three, which is one more than Tennessee (2) and Vanderbilt (0) combined. FCS member Chattanooga has as many participants as Tennessee. Texas State has two participants, which is two more than Texas Tech.
