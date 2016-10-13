NFL scout sees Ed Reed as good comp for Ohio State safety

As a third-year sophomore, Hooker will be eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for and is granted early eligibility. One season of starting experience at the college level isn't much to be drafted on, but his performance through OSU's first five games has been stellar. He's already made four interceptions, tied for most among FBS players. Last year, Hooker's playing time was limited by the presence of two safeties now in the NFL: Saints second-round pick Vonn Bell, and Tyvis Powell, an undrafted free agent who earned a spot on the Seahawks' roster.