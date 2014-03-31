NFL scout: Johnny Manziel not in RGIII's class

It's not the first suggestion we've had that there might be significant trepidation around the league about whether Manziel is truly one of the draft's top three quarterback prospects, along with Teddy Bridgewater and Blake Bortles. The drumbeat of negatives continues to center around durability, maturity and Manziel's ability to make winning plays from the pocket. Meanwhile, the opportunity to acquire the next Russell Wilson, or perhaps even better, figures to be too enticing for an NFL club willing to take its offense in a less traditional direction.