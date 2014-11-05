NFL scout: Jameis Winston projects as top-10 pick

What's much less of a question than character is the third-year sophomore's talent for the game. After Winston led a comeback from a 21-0 deficit against Louisville last Thursday, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that the Seminoles star is more refined as a pocket passer than Oregon star quarterback Marcus Mariota. What's more, the scout who spoke to Sports Illustrated believes that, because of the offenses they employ, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles could be the only NFL clubs that regard Mariota as the better prospect.