NFL scout: I'd trade our defense for 2015 Ohio State defense

"I was on the phone with (a scout) just the other day ... he said, 'I would trade our NFL defense right now for the Ohio State defense in a heartbeat. I'd do it right now,'" Jeremiah said Friday during NFL Network's coverage of Ohio State's pro day. "When you hear that you (think), 'C'mon,' but you start going through the three levels of the defense, and even some younger guys that aren't eligible in this draft class. Oh my gosh, this is a loaded football team."