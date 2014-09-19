NFL scout: Florida State QB Jameis Winston is 'a fraud'

"It'll hurt him significantly," said the area scout, who is assigned to Florida State, per Breer. "Especially with all the stuff going on in the league. This may force him to stay another year to clean up his image. He's a fraud. You can't believe anything he says, because he keeps doing the same things over and over. In my mind, there are night-and-day differences between (Johnny) Manziel's and his character concerns. Winston has some serious issues."