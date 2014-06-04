NFL scout: 'Florida State has a million prospects again'

By bypassing the 2014 draft following his junior season, Erving (6-foot-6, 302 pounds) put himself in position to be one of the first two or three tackles off the board in the 2015 draft. This will be just his third season at offensive tackle; he was a touted defensive tackle in high school and played that position at FSU in 2011. Erving has lapses in concentration and technique (which shouldn't be all that surprising, considering his relatively recent position change), but when he is at his best, there might not be a better tackle in the nation.