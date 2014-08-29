NFL scout compares Kenny Hill to Case Keenum

Keenum, of course, played under TAMU coach Kevin Sumlin at the University of Houston, where he shredded defenses for more than 19,000 yards in his career. Sumlin relied heavily on Keenum over a rushing attack, as Keenum attempted a career-high 700 passes in 2009, and more than 600 as a senior in 2011. True to form, Hill threw 60 times on Thursday night, completing 44. He connected with nine different receivers in the first half alone, and threw three touchdown passes. Still, another scout recognized that South Carolina's defense was atrocious in its season debut.