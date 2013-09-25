NFL's Week 3 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.
Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 3's nominees:
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Jay Cutler, QB: Completed 20 of 30 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for a 90.8 passer rating in the Chicago Bears' 40-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jimmy Graham, TE: Had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Calvin Johnson, WR: Had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' 27-20 win over the Washington Redskins.
LeSean McCoy, RB: Rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DeMarco Murray, RB: Rushed for 175 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-7 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Cam Newton, QB: Passed for 223 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards with one TD in the Carolina Panthers' 38-0 win over the New York Giants.
Matthew Stafford, QB: Passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.
Russell Wilson, QB: Tied a career high with four touchdown passes and had a 117.5 passer rating in the Seattle Seahawks' 45-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week:
Donnie Avery, WR: Had seven catches for 141 yards (20.1 average) in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ahmad Bradshaw, RB: Rushed for 95 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' 27-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Jordan Cameron, TE: Had six catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' 31-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Josh Gordon, WR: Had 10 receptions for 146 yards (14.6 average) with a 47-yard touchdown in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Brian Hoyer, QB: Completed 30 of 54 passes (55.6 percent) for 321 yards with three touchdown passes in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Jake Locker, QB: Completed 23 of 37 passes for 299 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Tennessee Titans' 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Peyton Manning, QB: Completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5 percent) for 374 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 135.8 passer rating in the Denver Broncos' 37-21 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Bernard Pierce, RB: Rushed for 65 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-9 win over the Houston Texans.
Ryan Tannehill, QB: Completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6 percent) for 236 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 94.5 passer rating in the Miami Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Ezekial Ansah, DE: Had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.
Greg Hardy, DE: Had eight tackles and three sacks in the Panthers' 38-0 win over the Giants.
Erin Henderson, LB: Had eight tackles, two sacks and one interception in the Vikings' 31-27 loss to the Browns.
DeMarcus Ware, DE: Had six tackles and two sacks in the Cowboys' 31-7 win over the Rams.
Major Wright, S: Returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble and had seven tackles in the Bears' 40-23 win over the Steelers.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Robert Ayers, DE: Had two sacks in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders.
Dannell Ellerbe, LB: Had 10 tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Justin Houston, LB: Posted a career-high 4.5 sacks with seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
D'Qwell Jackson, LB: Posted 10 tackles and forced a fumble in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Robert Mathis, LB: Had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Colts' 27-7 win over the 49ers.
Terence Newman, CB: Posted six tackles, one interception and a 58-yard fumble-return touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-30 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Daryl Smith, LB: Registered 10 tackles and had a 37-yard interception-return touchdown in the Ravens' 30-9 win over the Texans.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Javier Arenas, CB/KR: Averaged 33.0 yards per return, including a long of 46 yards in the Cardinals' 31-7 loss to the Saints.
Graham Gano, K: Scored 13 points and converted all four field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Panthers' 38-0 win over the Giants.
Sam Martin, P: Averaged 52.5 yards per punt, including a long of 72 yards, in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Pat McAfee, P: Averaged 48 yards on four punts, including three punts inside the 20-yard line in the Colts' 27-7 win over the 49ers.
Stephen Gostkowski, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (53, 46 and 33 yards) in the New England Patriots' 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Spencer Lanning, P: Averaged 46.8 yards on five punts, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and converted an extra point in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Matt Prater, K: Made all three field-goal attempts (53, 41 and 40 yards) in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders.
Caleb Sturgis, K: Converted both field-goal attempts (46 and 50 yards) in the Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Falcons.