NFL's Week 3 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

Ezekial Ansah, DE: Had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.

Greg Hardy, DE: Had eight tackles and three sacks in the Panthers' 38-0 win over the Giants.

Erin Henderson, LB: Had eight tackles, two sacks and one interception in the Vikings' 31-27 loss to the Browns.

DeMarcus Ware, DE: Had six tackles and two sacks in the Cowboys' 31-7 win over the Rams.

Major Wright, S: Returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble and had seven tackles in the Bears' 40-23 win over the Steelers.