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NFL's Week 3 award winners to be announced on 'NFL AM'

Published: Sep 24, 2013 at 10:59 PM

The NFL will announce the AFC and NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week during Wednesday's "NFL AM" on NFL Network. "NFL AM" airs at 6 a.m. ET and re-airs at 10 a.m. ET.

Teams submit their own nominees for weekly honors. Here are Week 3's nominees:

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jay Cutler, QB: Completed 20 of 30 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for a 90.8 passer rating in the Chicago Bears' 40-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jimmy Graham, TE: Had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Calvin Johnson, WR: Had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions' 27-20 win over the Washington Redskins.
LeSean McCoy, RB: Rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DeMarco Murray, RB: Rushed for 175 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-7 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Cam Newton, QB: Passed for 223 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards with one TD in the Carolina Panthers' 38-0 win over the New York Giants.
Matthew Stafford, QB: Passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.
Russell Wilson, QB: Tied a career high with four touchdown passes and had a 117.5 passer rating in the Seattle Seahawks' 45-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week:

Donnie Avery, WR: Had seven catches for 141 yards (20.1 average) in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ahmad Bradshaw, RB: Rushed for 95 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' 27-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Jordan Cameron, TE: Had six catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' 31-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Josh Gordon, WR: Had 10 receptions for 146 yards (14.6 average) with a 47-yard touchdown in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Brian Hoyer, QB: Completed 30 of 54 passes (55.6 percent) for 321 yards with three touchdown passes in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Jake Locker, QB: Completed 23 of 37 passes for 299 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Tennessee Titans' 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Peyton Manning, QB: Completed 32 of 37 passes (86.5 percent) for 374 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 135.8 passer rating in the Denver Broncos' 37-21 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Bernard Pierce, RB: Rushed for 65 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-9 win over the Houston Texans.
Ryan Tannehill, QB: Completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6 percent) for 236 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a 94.5 passer rating in the Miami Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ezekial Ansah, DE: Had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.
Greg Hardy, DE: Had eight tackles and three sacks in the Panthers' 38-0 win over the Giants.
Erin Henderson, LB: Had eight tackles, two sacks and one interception in the Vikings' 31-27 loss to the Browns.
DeMarcus Ware, DE: Had six tackles and two sacks in the Cowboys' 31-7 win over the Rams.
Major Wright, S: Returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble and had seven tackles in the Bears' 40-23 win over the Steelers.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Robert Ayers, DE: Had two sacks in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders.
Dannell Ellerbe, LB: Had 10 tackles in the Miami Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Justin Houston, LB: Posted a career-high 4.5 sacks with seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
D'Qwell Jackson, LB: Posted 10 tackles and forced a fumble in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Robert Mathis, LB: Had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Colts' 27-7 win over the 49ers.
Terence Newman, CB: Posted six tackles, one interception and a 58-yard fumble-return touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-30 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Daryl Smith, LB: Registered 10 tackles and had a 37-yard interception-return touchdown in the Ravens' 30-9 win over the Texans.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Javier Arenas, CB/KR: Averaged 33.0 yards per return, including a long of 46 yards in the Cardinals' 31-7 loss to the Saints.
Graham Gano, K: Scored 13 points and converted all four field-goal attempts and one PAT in the Panthers' 38-0 win over the Giants.
Sam Martin, P: Averaged 52.5 yards per punt, including a long of 72 yards, in the Lions' 27-20 win over the Redskins.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Pat McAfee, P: Averaged 48 yards on four punts, including three punts inside the 20-yard line in the Colts' 27-7 win over the 49ers.
Stephen Gostkowski, K: Converted all three field-goal attempts (53, 46 and 33 yards) in the New England Patriots' 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Spencer Lanning, P: Averaged 46.8 yards on five punts, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and converted an extra point in the Browns' 31-27 win over the Vikings.
Matt Prater, K: Made all three field-goal attempts (53, 41 and 40 yards) in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders.
Caleb Sturgis, K: Converted both field-goal attempts (46 and 50 yards) in the Dolphins' 27-23 win over the Falcons.

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