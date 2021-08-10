NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts practice will get an extra boost on Tuesday with star linebacker Darius Leonard making his training camp debut.
Leonard was sidelined to this point while recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in June. The procedure wasn't considered to be major nor threaten his ability to play in Week 1.
Leonard's return to the practice field adds to what has been a stellar week for the 26-year-old. The two-time All-Pro became the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL on Sunday, signing a five-year, $99.25 million extension with the Colts and securing himself as a pillar for the Colts defense going forward.
In his first three seasons, Leonard's energetic play has resonated with a Colts defense that has steadily improved since the team selected him in the second round. The 2018 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a tackling machine since his inception into the league and his knack for causing turnovers (nine career forced fumbles, seven career interceptions) has since made him a valued playmaker.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Minnesota Vikings activated rookie quarterback Kellen Mond off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mond has been sidelined since July 31 due to a positive test.
- The Chicago Bears are activating safety Eddie Jackson off the non-football injury list. Jackson, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, can begin practicing Tuesday.
- The Buffalo Bills activated defensive end Jerry Hughes off the non-football injury list and will return to the practice field after missing the first two weeks of camp with a calf injury. The team placed linebacker Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Giants activated outside linebacker Ryan Anderson from the non-football injury list and tight end Rysen John from reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Miami Dolphins activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi passed his physical and was been cleared to practice. Ogunjobi (hamstring) had been placed on the PUP list on July 28.
Roster signings
- The Colts signed linebacker Curtis Bolton.
Roster cuts
- The Colts waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
- The Giants waived tight end Tommy Stevens.
- The Carolina Panthers waived fullback Mikey Daniel.