NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Leonard's return to the practice field adds to what has been a stellar week for the 26-year-old. The two-time All-Pro became the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL on Sunday, signing a five-year, $99.25 million extension with the Colts and securing himself as a pillar for the Colts defense going forward.

In his first three seasons, Leonard's energetic play has resonated with a Colts defense that has steadily improved since the team selected him in the second round. The 2018 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been a tackling machine since his inception into the league and his knack for causing turnovers (nine career forced fumbles, seven career interceptions) has since made him a valued playmaker.