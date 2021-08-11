Training Camp

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Published: Aug 10, 2021 at 08:12 PM
Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif missed all of 2020 as he opted out to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic off the field.

Bound to return this season, his comeback will be delayed.

Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

No surgery will be needed and Duvernay-Tardif does have a chance to play in Week 1 when the Chiefs kick off the season against the Browns on Sept. 12, Rapoport added.

A Canadian native and medical school graduate, Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2014 and became a staple in the team's starting lineup at right guard in 2015 (though he played only five games in 2018 due to injury). Ahead of the 2020 season, Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out.

After a Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers to end last season in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hounded all game, the Chiefs looked to restock their offensive line and did so with the acquisitions of Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney﻿, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long. Long previously sustained a broken kneecap and Duvernay-Tardif, who was likely battling for a starting spot, will be a bigger hit to depth along the O-line.

For now, the good doctor will be on the mend and aiming to make kickoff after a year away.

news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman considered week to week after suffering groin injury

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Mike Garafolo reports that Bateman suffered a groin injury and is considered week to week. With evaluations ongoing, it is too early to know whether the first-rounder will be sidelined to start the regular season.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

NFL preseason: An executive's guide to constructing the 53-man roster

How does a franchise whittle its roster down to 53 players? Five-time NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli discusses how teams are shaped in the weeks leading up to the start of the regular season.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
news

Bills HC McDermott glad to get Josh Allen's long-term contract 'out of the way' before 2021 season

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he's glad the club and QB Josh Allen were able to get a long-term contract finished ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Landon Collins to play in Washington's first preseason game just nine months after torn Achilles

Landon Collins﻿' 2020 campaign ended after seven games after the Washington Football Team safety tore his Achilles. The injury usually has a lengthy timetable. However, Collins blasted past that projection.
news

Jets' Quinnen Williams to have 'mock practice' ahead of return from foot surgery

Quinnen Williams underwent foot surgery in May after breaking his foot during an offseason workout. Gang Green has been targeting next week for his return following rehab.
