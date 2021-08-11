Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif missed all of 2020 as he opted out to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic off the field.

Bound to return this season, his comeback will be delayed.

Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

No surgery will be needed and Duvernay-Tardif does have a chance to play in Week 1 when the Chiefs kick off the season against the Browns on Sept. 12, Rapoport added.

A Canadian native and medical school graduate, Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2014 and became a staple in the team's starting lineup at right guard in 2015 (though he played only five games in 2018 due to injury). Ahead of the 2020 season, Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out.

After a Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers to end last season in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hounded all game, the Chiefs looked to restock their offensive line and did so with the acquisitions of Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney﻿, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long. Long previously sustained a broken kneecap and Duvernay-Tardif, who was likely battling for a starting spot, will be a bigger hit to depth along the O-line.