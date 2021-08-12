NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

No longer will Josh Allen's blindside blocker be absent from training camp.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Dawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID list on July 28, leaving the 27-year-old out of practice for a large majority of training camp so far. A critical piece of the Bills offensive line, Dawkins has been there for every one of Allen's starts the past three years and has held the LT job since his rookie season in 2017.