NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

No longer will Josh Allen's blindside blocker be absent from training camp.
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.
Dawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID list on July 28, leaving the 27-year-old out of practice for a large majority of training camp so far. A critical piece of the Bills offensive line, Dawkins has been there for every one of Allen's starts the past three years and has held the LT job since his rookie season in 2017.
It's highly unlikely the Bills will have Dawkins play in Friday's preseason tilt vs. the Detroit Lions, but his return to the practice field is a welcomed sight to see as he will be heavily relied upon to protect the Bills' $258 million-dollar man.
Injuries
- Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo groin surgery this week and is expected to return sometime in September, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. Bateman was selected No. 27 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is being evaluated for a quad injury he sustained in Thursday's practice and is expected to have an MRI, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of Thursday's practice, according to coach Andy Reid. Cornerback Bopete Keyes (dislocated finger) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip flexor) are other injury updates given by Reid Thursday.
Roster signings
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive lineman Earl Watford. The 31-year-old guard spent 2019 and 2020 with the Bucs, alternating between the active roster and practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Detroit Lions released veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar and running back Craig Reynolds. Dunbar signed with the Lions in April and started six games last season with the Seahawks while dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him throughout the year.