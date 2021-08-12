NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Around the NFL

Michael Baca

No longer will Josh Allen's blindside blocker be absent from training camp.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Dawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID list on July 28, leaving the 27-year-old out of practice for a large majority of training camp so far. A critical piece of the Bills offensive line, Dawkins has been there for every one of Allen's starts the past three years and has held the LT job since his rookie season in 2017.

It's highly unlikely the Bills will have Dawkins play in Friday's preseason tilt vs. the Detroit Lions, but his return to the practice field is a welcomed sight to see as he will be heavily relied upon to protect the Bills' $258 million-dollar man.

Injuries

  • Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo groin surgery this week and is expected to return sometime in September, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. Bateman was selected No. 27 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
  • New York Jets rookie wide receiver ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ is being evaluated for a quad injury he sustained in Thursday's practice and is expected to have an MRI, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of Thursday's practice, according to coach Andy Reid. Cornerback Bopete Keyes﻿ (dislocated finger) and defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Nnadi﻿ (hip flexor) are other injury updates given by Reid Thursday.

Roster signings

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive lineman Earl Watford﻿. The 31-year-old guard spent 2019 and 2020 with the Bucs, alternating between the active roster and practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Detroit Lions released veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar and running back Craig Reynolds﻿. Dunbar signed with the Lions in April and started six games last season with the Seahawks while dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him throughout the year.

news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
news

A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ hype train, and it's gaining steam. Consider former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown a passenger.
news

One thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Preseason football returned with the Hall of Fame Game and now comes a full slate of action with all 32 teams taking the field from Thursday through Sunday. Here's one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. 
news

Dak Prescott focused on wins, not stats: 'I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards'

Don't confuse Dak Prescott's desire to play through injury with a goal of completely owning the show for the Cowboys. Prescott isn't out to reset passing records -- he's out to stack victories and chase a title.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game is 'the plan'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
