NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Though the Dallas Cowboys have only just started their OTA workouts, it appears they're already having to work around some new injuries.

Newly acquired wide receiver James Washington did not participate in team drills Wednesday during Dallas' OTA session, and was seen wearing a boot as he watched from the sidelines, though the 26-year-old said after practice that the injury shouldn't keep him out of practice for long.

"I really just went home one night after working out and it didn't feel quite right," Washington said. "It's nothing serious. More precautionary. I'm sure I'll be back next week."

Washington recently signed with the Cowboys on a one-year contract after four years with the Steelers, and had no known injuries when the move was made.

Also not participating in team drills was one of Dallas' 2022 draft picks, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was seen working on resistance cord exercises with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown instead.