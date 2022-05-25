Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Published: May 25, 2022 at 04:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Though the Dallas Cowboys have only just started their OTA workouts, it appears they're already having to work around some new injuries.

Newly acquired wide receiver James Washington did not participate in team drills Wednesday during Dallas' OTA session, and was seen wearing a boot as he watched from the sidelines, though the 26-year-old said after practice that the injury shouldn't keep him out of practice for long.

"I really just went home one night after working out and it didn't feel quite right," Washington said. "It's nothing serious. More precautionary. I'm sure I'll be back next week."

Washington recently signed with the Cowboys on a one-year contract after four years with the Steelers, and had no known injuries when the move was made.

Also not participating in team drills was one of Dallas' 2022 draft picks, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was seen working on resistance cord exercises with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown instead.

While it is still early in the offseason, these absences could signal a deeper issue in regards to Dallas' lack of depth at the receiving position. Amari Cooper was traded away, Cedrick Wilson signed elsewhere, and veteran Michael Gallup will miss the first few games of 2022 while he continues recovering from an ACL procedure, so Washington and Tolbert's injuries could be devastating to an already depleted receiver corps if either ends up being serious.

Roster moves

READ: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Arizona Cardinals signed third-round linebacker Cameron Thomas to his rookie contract. Arizona has now signed all of its 2022 draft picks.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of second-round linebacker Troy Andersen and third-round edge rusher DeAngelo Malone to their rookie contracts.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, the team announced on Wednesday.
  • The Los Angeles Rams waived defensive tackle Dion Novil.
  • The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of third-round linebacker Channing Tindall.

Visits

  • The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a free-agent workout on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, had a free-agent visit with the Seahawks in May of 2017, and recently threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on April 2.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's knee feels "really good" after "finally getting it reconstructed last year."

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTAs: 'It's for him to talk about'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh fielded questions about Lamar Jackson's contract situation and absence from OTAs on Wednesday as the QB's future in Baltimore remains unsecured.

news

Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers DL Javon Kinlaw has profane verbal confrontation with local reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw had a verbal confrontation with a local reporter Tuesday night after calling into the reporter's YouTube channel.

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: 'It's Super Bowl or nothing' for Tampa Bay in 2022

Forty days and 40 nights without Tom Brady were more than enough for the Buccaneers to gain perspective. It's now or never for Tampa Bay.

news

Ron Rivera plans to use 'plethora' of running backs to Commanders' advantage in 2022

The Washington Commanders have a plethora of capable running backs. In fact, that's the term coach Ron Rivera used to describe the room this week. It's likely there isn't enough room for all of them, but Rivera sees value in having multiple options. Above all, Washington isn't planning on becoming a squad that leans on one ballcarrier.

news

Tyreek Hill hypes his QB Tagovailoa: He throws 'one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught'

Tyreek Hill might want to consider adding a new title to his resume: Tua Tagovailoa's hype man. Hill has fought back against those who wonder whether Tagovailoa is worthy of being a franchise quarterback, and remains convinced he's playing with a quality QB.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold entering 2022 with 'a little more edge'

Sam Darnold's debut season as a Panther didn't go as anyone in Charlotte had hoped, and nothing is guaranteed going into year two. But according to Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, the quarterback is working harder than ever to prove he's worth the starting job.

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of eight Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of eight Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers officially name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan has been named the Steelers' new general manager. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Tuesday night, and the team confirmed Wednesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW