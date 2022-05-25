NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Though the Dallas Cowboys have only just started their OTA workouts, it appears they're already having to work around some new injuries.
Newly acquired wide receiver James Washington did not participate in team drills Wednesday during Dallas' OTA session, and was seen wearing a boot as he watched from the sidelines, though the 26-year-old said after practice that the injury shouldn't keep him out of practice for long.
"I really just went home one night after working out and it didn't feel quite right," Washington said. "It's nothing serious. More precautionary. I'm sure I'll be back next week."
Washington recently signed with the Cowboys on a one-year contract after four years with the Steelers, and had no known injuries when the move was made.
Also not participating in team drills was one of Dallas' 2022 draft picks, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who was seen working on resistance cord exercises with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown instead.
While it is still early in the offseason, these absences could signal a deeper issue in regards to Dallas' lack of depth at the receiving position. Amari Cooper was traded away, Cedrick Wilson signed elsewhere, and veteran Michael Gallup will miss the first few games of 2022 while he continues recovering from an ACL procedure, so Washington and Tolbert's injuries could be devastating to an already depleted receiver corps if either ends up being serious.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals signed third-round linebacker Cameron Thomas to his rookie contract. Arizona has now signed all of its 2022 draft picks.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of second-round linebacker Troy Andersen and third-round edge rusher DeAngelo Malone to their rookie contracts.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, the team announced on Wednesday.
- The Los Angeles Rams waived defensive tackle Dion Novil.
- The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of third-round linebacker Channing Tindall.
Visits
- The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a free-agent workout on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, had a free-agent visit with the Seahawks in May of 2017, and recently threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on April 2.