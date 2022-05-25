Jameis Winston (ACL) participating in on-field workouts at Saints OTAs

Winston, 28, sustained the injury on Oct. 31, 2021 during a Week 8 victory over the Buccaneers last season. The knee injury, which included MCL damage, halted what was a promising start to the veteran QB's first season as the Saints' starting QB.

Winston completed 95 of 161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. Despite not putting up huge numbers, Winston was 5-2 as the Saints' starter and New Orleans proceeded to go 4-6 without him under center.

New Orleans showed confidence in Winston's recovery by re-signing the veteran QB to a two-year, $28 million deal this offseason. Winston said previously that the recovery process made him "hungrier" as he enters his eighth season in the NFL.

While the Saints hope to start 2022 the way they did 2021 with Winston at the helm, this year's campaign will be different without longtime coach Sean Payton. Although there will be some continuity with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael remaining on head coach Dennis Allen's staff, getting Winston on the field this early on is great way for all involved to get acclimated.

This offseason, the Saints added a couple of new weapons for Winston with the signing of veteran wideout Jarvis Landry and the drafting of first-round WR Chris Olave. New Orleans also drafted tackle Trevor Penning in the first round to shore up an offensive line that lost Terron Armstead to free agency. The return of a healthy Michael Thomas also provides a great forecast for the Saints offense.