NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

The hits keep coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting guard Isaac Seumalo needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the team. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.

The Eagles were already without left tackle Jordan Mailata﻿, who sat out Week 3 with a knee injury, and right guard Brandon Brooks, who recently went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Brooks is expected to return later this season, while Mailata figures to be back sooner. But Seumalo's absence only shakes up a struggling unit even further as it prepares for the Chiefs on a short week.

Additionally, Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace is expected to miss three to six weeks weeks after partially separating his shoulder versus Dallas, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.