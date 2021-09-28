Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Published: Sep 28, 2021
The hits keep coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting guard Isaac Seumalo needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the team. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.

The Eagles were already without left tackle Jordan Mailata﻿, who sat out Week 3 with a knee injury, and right guard Brandon Brooks, who recently went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Brooks is expected to return later this season, while Mailata figures to be back sooner. But Seumalo's absence only shakes up a struggling unit even further as it prepares for the Chiefs on a short week.

Additionally, Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace is expected to miss three to six weeks weeks after partially separating his shoulder versus Dallas, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Seumalo and Wallace were placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean appears to have escaped a serious knee injury Sunday, but his status is in doubt for Week 4 versus the Patriots, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is in the concussion protocol, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) could be limited Wednesday and linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), Alex Highsmith (groin) and Diontae Johnson (knee) are scheduled to practice this week.
  • The Tennessee Titans placed outside linebackers ﻿Derick Roberson﻿ and ﻿Rashad Weaver﻿ on injured reserve.

Roster signings

  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon passed his physical and signed his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Nate McCrary to their practice squad.

Player visits

