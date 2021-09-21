Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 21

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The San Francisco 49ers have added an intriguing talent to their ailing running back room.

The Niners are signing preseason standout Jacques Patrick off the Bengals practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Patrick appeared in all three preseason games for the Bengals, compiling totals of 31 carries, 156 yards and a touchdown. He displayed exceptional speed and an ability to make plays out of the backfield, traits that could immediately make him an asset for a team in need of playmakers at the position.

Prior to joining Cincinnati last April, Patrick shined with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2019, recording 60 carries for 254 yards and two scores in five games played. He spent the 2020 season on the Bengals' practice squad.

With JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and rookies Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Trey Sermon (concussion) all on the mend, Patrick has a chance to ascend to lead back status in San Fran as soon as Week 3.

Practice squad back Kerryon Johnson and reserve Trenton Cannon﻿, both of whom were recently signed, are the only other listed RBs the team currently has under contract.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury and linebacker ﻿Alex Highsmith﻿ is dealing with a groin injury. Tomlin also said defensive end ﻿Tyson Alualu﻿, who is on injured reserve, underwent ankle surgery on Monday.
  • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he's "hopeful" receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) will play in Week 3 against the Eagles. Cooper sustained bruised ribs against the Chargers on Sunday.

Roster news

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers brought free-agent pass rusher Taco Charlton in for a physical, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported, per a source familiar with the situation. If all goes well, the Steelers will sign Charlton to their practice squad.
  • Former Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Lawson was released on Monday.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that could impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

David Culley says Texans rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF'

Houston Texans head coach David Culley rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring).
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard RB committee as 'a great asset to this team'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is embracing the idea of a running back platoon between ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ and ﻿Tony Pollard﻿, as Pollard continues to impress with his increasing role in the backfield.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on QB Zach Wilson's 4-INT day: 'I know he will bounce back'

Week 2 was a rough one for rookie QB Zach Wilson. His teammate, LB C.J. Mosley, believes the Jets' first-round pick will come back even stronger after throwing four interceptions against the Patriots.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance had zero snaps in win over Eagles

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance played zero snaps Sunday vs. the Eagles. Kyle Shanahan offered an explanation for Lance's lack of playing time.
news

Aaron Rodgers after Packers' blowout win: Nice to 'get the trolls off our backs'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looked like their normal selves in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

Jared Goff on second-half woes vs. Packers: 'We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot'

Lions quarterback Jared Goff played well against Green Bay in the first half, helping Detroit to a 17-14 lead. But it all fell apart in the second half as the Packers prevailed 35-17 on Monday night.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones recently dedicated the rest of his career to his father, who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Jones had a night to remember.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Packers' win over Lions on Monday night

Led by stellar nights from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones, the Packers pulled away from the Lions to win Monday at a rainy Lambeau Field. 
news

Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moved into 10th place all time on the career passing yards list and passed by Denver Broncos great John Elway in the process. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones: 'It was literally nothing'

During the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, New York WR Golladay could be seen yelling in the direction of QB Daniel Jones, who was seated on the bench, but Golladay clarified it was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett he was speaking to. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW