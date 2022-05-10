NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 10

Dennis Kelly is returning to the AFC South with a former rival.

The veteran tackle is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Indianapolis will be Kelly's fourth team in his nine-season NFL career, which dates back to 2012 but includes a 2013 season in which he did not appear in a game. Kelly has spent the majority of his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he filled the role of swing tackle and spent more of his time as a Titan on the right side of the line.

Kelly has also played considerable snaps on the left side of the line, filling in for Taylor Lewan in the 2019 season when the Titans' starting left tackle was suspended for four games. Kelly appears set to compete for a similar role for the Colts, at least on paper. Indianapolis entered the offseason with a need at the position and used a third-round selection on Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann, a former tight end who converted to tackle during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and might need some time to adjust to the pro game.

Kelly can provide the Colts with veteran experience and insurance as Raimann acclimates to playing left tackle at the NFL level.

Kelly is coming off a single season spent with the Green Bay Packers, where he played right tackle and appeared in 10 games (four starts). He compiled one of his better seasons as a professional, per Pro Football Focus, posting the best offensive grade of his career in 361 total snaps played in 2021.

Indianapolis will hope to get similar production out of the 32-year-old tackle, who brings a decade of NFL experience to a team that could use his production and wisdom as it hopes to turn Raimann into a long-term starter.