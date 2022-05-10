Ravens sign veteran RB Mike Davis to one-year contract

Mike Davis' time without a job didn't last long.

The veteran running back signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Tuesday.

Davis spent the 2021 season with his hometown Atlanta Falcons, but found a limited role in an offense that ended up shifting more of its focus toward Cordarrelle Patterson, who became a hybrid weapon in Arthur Smith's offense. Davis averaged just 3.6 yards per carry on 138 attempts and was released by the Falcons last week. At 29 years old, he's discovered he still has value on the open market.

Baltimore is an ideal fit for Davis, even if he doesn't end up on the team when September arrives. Injuries decimated the Ravens' backfield in 2021, wiping out Baltimore's top three running backs (J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill) before the regular season began and forcing general manager Eric DeCosta to piece together a backfield of veterans like Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

DeCosta is getting ahead of such a possible disaster scenario by reinforcing the backfield with sheer numbers. The Ravens currently have Dobbins, Edwards, Hill, Davis, Ty'Son Williams, Nate McCrary and rookies Tyler Badie and Ricky Person on their roster at running back. It's obvious all of those players won't make the final 53-man roster at the end of August, but they'll be involved with the club from now until the time comes to trim down to the league-required maximum.