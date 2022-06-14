NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 14

Around the NFL

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Amid uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago, Robert Quinn is staying away from the Bears.

The edge rusher is not expected to be present for Chicago's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Quinn is instead training on his own.

Quinn has not shied away from acknowledging his time in Chicago might be finished. Just a couple of weeks before his 32nd birthday, Quinn told reporters he hoped his resume "gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building" before admitting "it's a business."

His absence isn't a complete surprise. On the same day Quinn made his comments regarding his future, Rapoport reported teams were "sniffing around on him for a possible trade" just before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Quinn remains a Bear for now. He brings with him excellent production, finishing with the second-highest sack percentage among all pass-rushers in 2021, but his age and compensation might not fit with the Bears' new roadmap. Chicago has a new head coach in Matt Eberflus and a roster that has seen significant turnover toward younger players, with the Khalil Mack trade standing as the most notable sign of a franchise turning the page toward the future.

As Chicago continues offseason practices, Quinn will await new information on his future. He'll do so away from Halas Hall.

Roster moves

Read: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Wyatt Ray and placed defensive end Jordan Smith on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of third-round safety JT Woods to a rookie contract.
  • The Los Angeles Rams re-signed linebacker Travin Howard to a one-year deal, the team announced.
  • The Washington Commanders announced the signing of defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and offensive tackle Willie Beavers.

Injuries

  • Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (ACL) is making progress on his recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp, according to coach Matt LaFleur. "We fully anticipate him being ready to go," said LaFleur, who added that they thought this would be case the this time last year.

Minicamps

  • Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is attending minicamp this week after skipping the voluntary portion of OTAs, coach Sean McDermott confirmed Tuesday.
  • Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is present at Cowboys minicamp amid his dispute for a long-term contract.
  • New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton joined the team Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of OTAs. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Becton "looks good" but is working with the training staff this week as he continues to recover from multiple injuries sustained last season.

