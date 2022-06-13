NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of the 2021 season with a hip injury, announced on Monday that he underwent hip surgery for the second time this year.
"We're gonna get a full recovery here," Wolfe said in his Instagram story. "Try to live a normal life."
A 2012 NFL Draft second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Wolfe's career has had its share of injuries, but two surgeries in roughly six months is definitely problematic.
Wolfe joined the Ravens in 2020 and played in 14 games with eight starts. However, as aforementioned, he missed all of 2021 and just when he'd be able to return for the Ravens remains in questions.
In nine seasons on the field for the Broncos and Ravens, Wolfe has tallied 122 games played and 116 starts with 34 sacks and 350 tackles.
The Ravens also officially announced the signing of punter Jordan Stout, their fourth-round pick out of Penn State.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.
- The Chicago Bears signed free agent nose tackle Mike Pennel and released veteran linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.
- The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have signed cornerback Chris Jones, the team announced Monday.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of free agent edge rusher Andre Mintze.
- New Orleans Saints restricted free-agent returner/wide receiver Deonte Harty will report to mandatory minicamp this week, but sides remain apart on a contract and nothing is imminent. Harty is on a second-round RFA tender.
- The Washington Commanders announced that they waived safety Will Adams and kicker Brian Johnson.
Visits
- The Carolina Panthers hosted a visit from free-agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Dunlap is a 12-year veteran of the league, and most recently played with the Seahawks.
- The New Orleans Saints hosted veteran running back David Johnson for a visit Monday, Rapoport reported, per sources. The free agent could be a good fit for the Saints, for whom running back is currently a position of need.
Minicamps
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was present at Monday's mandatory minicamp, according to his Instagram. Anderson had previously posted and then promptly deleted a tweet saying that he was thinking about retiring.