NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of the 2021 season with a hip injury, announced on Monday that he underwent hip surgery for the second time this year.

"We're gonna get a full recovery here," Wolfe said in his Instagram story. "Try to live a normal life."

A 2012 NFL Draft second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Wolfe's career has had its share of injuries, but two surgeries in roughly six months is definitely problematic.

Wolfe joined the Ravens in 2020 and played in 14 games with eight starts. However, as aforementioned, he missed all of 2021 and just when he'd be able to return for the Ravens remains in questions.

In nine seasons on the field for the Broncos and Ravens, Wolfe has tallied 122 games played and 116 starts with 34 sacks and 350 tackles.