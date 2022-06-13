Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 13

Published: Jun 13, 2022 at 07:59 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of the 2021 season with a hip injury, announced on Monday that he underwent hip surgery for the second time this year.

"We're gonna get a full recovery here," Wolfe said in his Instagram story. "Try to live a normal life."

A 2012 NFL Draft second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Wolfe's career has had its share of injuries, but two surgeries in roughly six months is definitely problematic.

Wolfe joined the Ravens in 2020 and played in 14 games with eight starts. However, as aforementioned, he missed all of 2021 and just when he'd be able to return for the Ravens remains in questions.

In nine seasons on the field for the Broncos and Ravens, Wolfe has tallied 122 games played and 116 starts with 34 sacks and 350 tackles.

The Ravens also officially announced the signing of punter Jordan Stout, their fourth-round pick out of Penn State.

Roster moves

Read: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Buffalo Bills have signed offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.
  • The Chicago Bears signed free agent nose tackle Mike Pennel and released veteran linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.
  • The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders have signed cornerback Chris Jones, the team announced Monday.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of free agent edge rusher Andre Mintze.
  • New Orleans Saints restricted free-agent returner/wide receiver Deonte Harty will report to mandatory minicamp this week, but sides remain apart on a contract and nothing is imminent. Harty is on a second-round RFA tender.
  • The Washington Commanders announced that they waived safety Will Adams and kicker Brian Johnson.

Visits

  • The Carolina Panthers hosted a visit from free-agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Dunlap is a 12-year veteran of the league, and most recently played with the Seahawks.
  • The New Orleans Saints hosted veteran running back David Johnson for a visit Monday, Rapoport reported, per sources. The free agent could be a good fit for the Saints, for whom running back is currently a position of need.

Minicamps

  • Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was present at Monday's mandatory minicamp, according to his Instagram. Anderson had previously posted and then promptly deleted a tweet saying that he was thinking about retiring.

Related Content

news

New Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 'could see myself back' in Pittsburgh

Back in Pittsburgh on Sunday to host a charity event, new Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he could see himself returning to the Steelers some day.

news

Melvin Gordon 'not going to lay down' in 2022 battle for carries with Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is not about to give up his share of the backfield workload just because he turns 30 in less than a year.

news

Packers WR Allen Lazard signs RFA tender after sitting out minicamp for long-term deal

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard's standoff over a contract was short-lived. Lazard signed his restricted free-agent tender on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin not attending mandatory minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will hold out of mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that McLaurin wouldn't attend the mandatory session as sides try to work out a long-term contract, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Lamar Jackson arrives for Ravens mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary OTAs

After skipping voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason, Lamar Jackson has returned to Baltimore's facility ahead of mandatory minicamp. On Monday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted an Instagram video with the former MVP QB in the building.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka wants QB Daniel Jones, WRs to have more 'flexibility' on offense

After struggling on offense the past two seasons, the Giants imported offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka to help jumpstart the operation.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday.

news

Broncos, Jaguars kick off mandatory minicamps Monday

While a host of teams are ending the final phase of the offseason program with mandatory minicamps starting Tuesday, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their three days of mandatory work today.

news

Ravens TE Nick Boyle on return from knee surgery: 'Overall, I just feel way better'

Last year, Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was still rehabbing from major knee surgery that he would not fully recover from for the whole of the 2021 season. This year, Boyle is finally healthy and says he might even feel stronger than he did pre-injury.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW