Around the NFL

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to attend minicamp as contract talks pick up

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 07:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will report to mandatory minicamp today.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the franchise-tagged Schultz plans to attend the three-day mandatory session after skipping last week's OTAs, per a source informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that no long-term deal is imminent, but contract talks have recently picked up.

After attending earlier workouts, Schultz skipped last week's final voluntary OTA session in an effort to jumpstart stalled contract negotiations.

It was expected that Schultz wouldn't skip mandatory minicamp, but the fact that the contract talks picked up means his move to avoid last week's voluntary session had the positive effect desired.

Schultz already signed his franchise tag, worth $10.931 million for 2022. Had he not reported, Schultz would have been subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp.

Sides have until July 15 to strike a new long-term deal or he'll play out the season on the one-year tender.

Schultz, coming off an 808-yard, 8-TD season, plays a significant role in the Cowboys' offense. And with few veteran options behind him in 2022, he holds leverage in negotiations. We'll see if last week's reminder helps nudge sides toward a deal before we hit training camp.

