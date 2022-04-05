NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Around the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have added ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ to their roster to supplement a depleted wide receiver corps.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday they had signed the 29-year-old to a one-year contract, sending Byrd to his fifth team in as many seasons. Byrd started his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Byrd spent the next four years playing sporadically between injuries and time on the practice squad, appearing in only 17 games over that span. Highlights of his time in Carolina included returning a kickoff for a franchise-record 103-yard touchdown in 2017.

Since leaving the Panthers in 2019 to sign with the Cardinals, Byrd has played with three teams in three seasons. His playing time has become more consistent in the last few years, and he most recently saw time in all 17 of the Chicago Bears' regular-season games in 2021, catching 26 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.

Byrd's addition to the Falcons roster comes as Atlanta looks to add more receiving targets for new quarterback ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿. The Falcons have undergone a franchise overhaul in the wake of trading longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts in March.

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Nick Eubanks.
  • The Cleveland Browns re-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday the signing of former Chiefs safety Armani Watts.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Stallworth's agent.
  • The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Giants punter Riley Dixon.
  • The New Orleans Saints have released quarterback Blake Bortles, per the transaction wire. Bortles signed with the Saints in late December but did not play a snap for the team. The Saints also signed tight end J.P. Holtz.
  • The New York Jets signed offensive tackle Greg Senat, the team announced Tuesday.

Trades

  • The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins officially announced a trade that will send wide receiver DeVante Parker to New England. The Patriots will also receive a 2022 fifth-round pick, while the Dolphins will gain a 2023 third-round pick in return.

NFL draft prospect visits

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars will host Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker for a visit, per Garafolo. Jacksonville holds the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garafolo also reported that Walker will visit with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers -- teams that round out the rest of the draft's top seven picks.

