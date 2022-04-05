NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

The Atlanta Falcons have added ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ to their roster to supplement a depleted wide receiver corps.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday they had signed the 29-year-old to a one-year contract, sending Byrd to his fifth team in as many seasons. Byrd started his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Byrd spent the next four years playing sporadically between injuries and time on the practice squad, appearing in only 17 games over that span. Highlights of his time in Carolina included returning a kickoff for a franchise-record 103-yard touchdown in 2017.

Since leaving the Panthers in 2019 to sign with the Cardinals, Byrd has played with three teams in three seasons. His playing time has become more consistent in the last few years, and he most recently saw time in all 17 of the Chicago Bears' regular-season games in 2021, catching 26 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.