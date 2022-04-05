Saints releasing QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

Blake Bortles' stay in New Orleans is ending.

The Saints are set to release the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints in January. But with New Orleans re-signing Jameis Winston and adding Andy Dalton as the veteran backup, Bortles decided it was best to move on.

The former Jaguars No. 3 overall pick in 2014 has become a nomad since Jacksonville released him in March 2019 after five seasons.

Bortles backed up ﻿Jared Goff﻿ in Los Angeles in 2019. He threw two passes in relief, completing one for three yards -- his last pass attempts in a regular-season game. The Broncos signed Bortles in 2020, and he bounced from the active roster to the practice squad during the COVID-19-disrupted season but never saw the field. Then, in December 2020, the Rams signed him off the Broncos practice squad as insurance after Goff's injury.

Last offseason, Bortles signed with the Green Bay Packers but was released in late July. He re-signed to the Packers practice squad and was elevated to the roster after Aaron Rodgers tested positve for COVID-19. He was released in mid-November.