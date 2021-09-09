NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

It's not looking good for Curtis Samuel's availability in Week 1.
The Washington Football Team receiver did not practice once again Thursday due to a groin injury.
It's the second straight DNP for Samuel as he continues to battle the injury that plagued him this summer.
Coach Ron Rivera noted Wednesday that Thursday's practice would indicate whether Samuel might be available for Sunday's kickoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"We still have the Curtis question that we're trying to work through, and we'll see how he is [Thursday]," Rivera said. "That'll be a big indicator of his availability for us, is how he reacts to the things he did today."
Samuel sitting out practice portends to him missing Week 1. The free-agent acquisition was signed as a shifty playmaker opposite rising star Terry McLaurin. If Samuel indeed misses this week, expect rookie Dyami Brown to take those reps alongside McLaurin and slot receiver Adam Humphries.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Baltimore Ravens cut practice short on Thursday after cornerbackMarcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters he doesn't know if nose tackle Eddie Goldman will practice Thursday after tweaking his knee on Monday. Goldman is considered day-to-day. Nagy also said linebackers Khalil Mack (groin) and Robert Quinn (back), and receiver Darnell Mooney (back) are expected to play Sunday despite being limited on Wednesday.
- After landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept.1 following a positive test, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's Week 1 status is "up in the air right now," according to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) did not practice for a second straight day. Engram is being described as "doubtful" for the season opener against the Broncos, Rapoport reported. Giants running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, tight end Kyle Rudolph, tackle Andrew Thomas and receiver Kadarius Toney were among those limited.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) will be limited in practice, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. He was listed as DNP on Wednesday.
- Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (hand) was a full practice participant after being limited Wednesday.
Roster signings
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated safety Andrew Adams and receiver Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Dallas Cowboys elevated tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and safety Darian Thompson from the practice squad.
- The Detroit Lions signed offensive tackle Will Holden to the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Christian Elliss to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Philadelphia Eagles released center Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.
- The Detroit Lions released receiver Javon McKinley from the practice squad.