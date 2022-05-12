NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 12

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The six-year veteran had spent the previous two seasons with Las Vegas and ended 2021 on the injured reserve. Pelissero previously reported that Kwiatkoski visited those same Raiders on Tuesday, sparking the potential for a reunion, but the inside linebacker has elected to work with a different familiar face instead.

By joining the Falcons, Kwiatkoski will be reunited with senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who was calling the shots as the Bears general manager when the team selected Kwiatkoski in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kwiatkoski becomes Atlanta's third linebacking addition through free agency, joining Lorenzo Carter and Rashaan Evans. The Falcons also beefed up the room through the draft by selecting LB Troy Anderson and two pass rushers, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone.