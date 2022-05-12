Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 12

Published: May 12, 2022 at 05:14 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

The six-year veteran had spent the previous two seasons with Las Vegas and ended 2021 on the injured reserve. Pelissero previously reported that Kwiatkoski visited those same Raiders on Tuesday, sparking the potential for a reunion, but the inside linebacker has elected to work with a different familiar face instead.

By joining the Falcons, Kwiatkoski will be reunited with senior personnel executive Ryan Pace, who was calling the shots as the Bears general manager when the team selected Kwiatkoski in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kwiatkoski becomes Atlanta's third linebacking addition through free agency, joining Lorenzo Carter and Rashaan Evans. The Falcons also beefed up the room through the draft by selecting LB Troy Anderson and two pass rushers, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone.

Kwiatkoski figures to serve as an important defensive depth piece for a franchise that is in flux in the wake of trading long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals signed running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa to four-year rookie contracts, the team announced Thursday.
  • The Carolina Panthers released tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker, the team announced Thursday.
  • The Chicago Bears announced the signing of wide receivers Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis to one-year contracts.
  • The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with third-round wide receiver David Bell on a four-year, $4.9 million contract, Pelissero reported Thursday, per Bell's agent.
  • The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on a four-year, fully guaranteed contract and agreed to terms with third-round safety Kerby Joseph on a four-year, $5 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Detroit waived safety Javien Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley, the team announced Thursday.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole and the release of quarterback Garrett Gilbert.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of running back Rachaad White, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Ko Kieft and linebacker Andre Anthony to rookie contracts.
  • The Tennessee Titans are signing former Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker, per his agent.

Visits

  • Former Michigan All-American wrestler Adam Coon will participate in the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Coon spent camp last last year with the Titans.

Front office news

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl in for a second interview for the general manager position, per Pelissero. Weidl started his NFL career with Pittsburgh, working as a player personnel assistant from 1998-99.

