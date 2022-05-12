Jaguars signing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to $37.4M rookie contract

The No. 1 overall pick is signing the dotted line.
Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a rookie contract worth $37.4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Walker is expected to sign on Thursday, per Garafolo.
Rapoport adds that Walker will receive a $24.4 million signing bonus. Like all first-round contracts, Walker's deal is for four years with a fifth-year team option.
